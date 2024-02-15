PCB Decide to Sack Team Director Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan Cricket Board released Senior Team Director, Mohammad Hafeez, after a disastrous performance down under.

Hafeez was given the role of mentoring the team in Australia and New Zealand. Unfortunately, he couldn’t bring exemplary changes in the short term, which led to Pakistan losing seven out of the eight matches under him.

Pakistan went to Australia with a 17-member backroom contingent. A playing squad of 18 along with the 17 staffers might’ve been the recipe for a disaster.

The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of… pic.twitter.com/AM4IKbm0vB — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 15, 2024

Almost every coach had an assistant of their own, with no clear instruction as to what was the objective of each professional.

Pakistan was clean swept by Australia, 0-3, and the T20I series against New Zealand was lost, 1-4.

Hafeez, AKA ‘Professor’, was known as a useful brain during his playing days, but his first stint as a backroom staffer hasn’t gone well.

The professor formed a formidable trio with Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi, who used to wreak havoc during the middle-overs in limited-overs matches.

Hafeez played a crucial role in winning the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.