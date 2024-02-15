PSL 9: Lahore Qalandar’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

The consecutive winners of two PSL titles, Lahore Qalandars are ready to enter the arena again. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have acquired star-studded bowling lineup and an equally stunning batting unit. With the PSL 9 about to begin, here’s a detailed look at Lahore Qalandar’s squad:
PSL 9 Squad
The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars have kept their outfit intact as the squad features a number of familiar names but there are also some exciting new additions. A squad studded with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese and Shai Hope is straight out of a cricket fan’s dream. However, the unavailability of star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has dampened the enthusiasm for the team.
|Shaheen Shah Afridi(c)
|Haris Rauf
|David Wiese
|Sikandar Raza
|Abdullah Shafique
|Zaman Khan
|Mirza Baig
|Fakhar Zaman
|Sahibzada Farhan
|Mohammad Imran
|Ahsan Bhatti
|Dan Lawrence
|Jahandad Khan
|Syed Faridoun
|Shai Hope
|Kamran Ghulam
|Rassie van der Dussen
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Tayyab Abbas
Previous PSL Finishes
After having a low start and being at the bottom for years, Lahore Qalandars have recently emerged as one of the most successful teams of the PSL. Winning back-to-back titles under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Qalandars are now a symbol of resilience, passion and absolute excellence. With the new season just around the corner, Lahore Qalandars will be fighting to lift the trophy third time in a row.
|PSL Edition
|Year
|Position finished
|1
|2016
|5th (last)
|2
|2017
|5th (last)
|3
|2018
|6th (last)
|4
|2019
|6th (last)
|5
|2020
|Runner-up
|6
|2021
|5th (2nd last)
|7
|2022
|Champions
|8
|2023
|Champions
Strengths
Fast Bowling Trio
Lahore Qalandars are known for having the sharpest knives when it comes to the fast bowling department. Curating their own array of talent, Lahore Qalandars possess the top-quality pacers of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan. The trio is capable of uprooting the best of batting lineups and defend the lowest of totals, providing a diverse skill set.
|Players
|Matches
|Wickets
|Bowling average
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|173
|244
|20.91
|David Wiese
|360
|279
|27.12
|Haris Rauf
|184
|247
|22.27
|Zaman Khan
|83
|106
|22.66
All-rounders
The T20 format requires players to multitask and step up to perform in different roles as demanded by the situation. Lahore Qalandars have got their bases covered by roping in the most versatile all-rounders. David Wiese and Sikandar Raza have proven their worth for Lahore Qalandars and they are back for another season. Although they will be missing Rashid Khan.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Bowling Average
|Dan Lawrence
|115
|2555
|26.34
|142.65
|43
|20.6
|Kamran Ghulam
|72
|1498
|28.26
|127.05
|32
|22
|Sikandar Raza
|215
|4524
|25.85
|134.6
|128
|26.12
|David Wiese
|360
|4057
|22.53
|143.86
|279
|27.12
Weakness
Spin Bowling
Lahore Qalandars had the batters in trouble with the top-quality leg spin of Rashid Khan in the previous seasons. However, an injury will keep Lahore Qalandars from availing the services of the Afghan spinner. While Rashid Khan will not be available to Lahore Qalandars this season, they have lacked in creating a backup for the spin bowling department. The squad does not include a single specialist in the field, heavily relying on the part-time bowlers. Sikandar Raza and Dan Lawrence will be expected to fill the shoes of Rashid Khan, while a few emerging players might also get the ball. Hence, Lahore Qalandars spin-bowling department is their weakest link for the PSL 9.
|Player Name
|Matches
|Wickets
|Bowl Average
|Dan Lawrence
|115
|43
|20.6
|Sikandar Raza
|215
|128
|26.12
|Syed Faridoun
|1
|0
|–
X-Factor
South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has joined Lahore Qalandars after performing well for Islamabad United previously. The explosive yet consistent batter has proved to be vital for South Africa at several occasions earning the reputation of a match-winner. With Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique forming the top-order, van der Dussen’s inclusion in the lineup is set to bolster the batting unit of Lahore Qalandars.
Although the South African batter may not be available to Lahore Qalandars for the entire tournament, his current form can provide Lahore Qalandars a solid base to reach the playoffs.