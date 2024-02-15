PSL 9: Lahore Qalandar’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

The consecutive winners of two PSL titles, Lahore Qalandars are ready to enter the arena again. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Lahore Qalandars have acquired star-studded bowling lineup and an equally stunning batting unit. With the PSL 9 about to begin, here’s a detailed look at Lahore Qalandar’s squad:

PSL 9 Squad

The defending champions, Lahore Qalandars have kept their outfit intact as the squad features a number of familiar names but there are also some exciting new additions. A squad studded with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, David Wiese and Shai Hope is straight out of a cricket fan’s dream. However, the unavailability of star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has dampened the enthusiasm for the team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi(c) Haris Rauf David Wiese Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Zaman Khan Mirza Baig Fakhar Zaman Sahibzada Farhan Mohammad Imran Ahsan Bhatti Dan Lawrence Jahandad Khan Syed Faridoun Shai Hope Kamran Ghulam Rassie van der Dussen Bhanuka Rajapaksa Tayyab Abbas

Previous PSL Finishes

After having a low start and being at the bottom for years, Lahore Qalandars have recently emerged as one of the most successful teams of the PSL. Winning back-to-back titles under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Qalandars are now a symbol of resilience, passion and absolute excellence. With the new season just around the corner, Lahore Qalandars will be fighting to lift the trophy third time in a row.

PSL Edition Year Position finished 1 2016 5th (last) 2 2017 5th (last) 3 2018 6th (last) 4 2019 6th (last) 5 2020 Runner-up 6 2021 5th (2nd last) 7 2022 Champions 8 2023 Champions

Strengths

Fast Bowling Trio

Lahore Qalandars are known for having the sharpest knives when it comes to the fast bowling department. Curating their own array of talent, Lahore Qalandars possess the top-quality pacers of Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan. The trio is capable of uprooting the best of batting lineups and defend the lowest of totals, providing a diverse skill set.

Players Matches Wickets Bowling average Shaheen Shah Afridi 173 244 20.91 David Wiese 360 279 27.12 Haris Rauf 184 247 22.27 Zaman Khan 83 106 22.66

All-rounders

The T20 format requires players to multitask and step up to perform in different roles as demanded by the situation. Lahore Qalandars have got their bases covered by roping in the most versatile all-rounders. David Wiese and Sikandar Raza have proven their worth for Lahore Qalandars and they are back for another season. Although they will be missing Rashid Khan.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Wickets Bowling Average Dan Lawrence 115 2555 26.34 142.65 43 20.6 Kamran Ghulam 72 1498 28.26 127.05 32 22 Sikandar Raza 215 4524 25.85 134.6 128 26.12 David Wiese 360 4057 22.53 143.86 279 27.12

Weakness

Spin Bowling

Lahore Qalandars had the batters in trouble with the top-quality leg spin of Rashid Khan in the previous seasons. However, an injury will keep Lahore Qalandars from availing the services of the Afghan spinner. While Rashid Khan will not be available to Lahore Qalandars this season, they have lacked in creating a backup for the spin bowling department. The squad does not include a single specialist in the field, heavily relying on the part-time bowlers. Sikandar Raza and Dan Lawrence will be expected to fill the shoes of Rashid Khan, while a few emerging players might also get the ball. Hence, Lahore Qalandars spin-bowling department is their weakest link for the PSL 9.

Player Name Matches Wickets Bowl Average Dan Lawrence 115 43 20.6 Sikandar Raza 215 128 26.12 Syed Faridoun 1 0 –

X-Factor

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen has joined Lahore Qalandars after performing well for Islamabad United previously. The explosive yet consistent batter has proved to be vital for South Africa at several occasions earning the reputation of a match-winner. With Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique forming the top-order, van der Dussen’s inclusion in the lineup is set to bolster the batting unit of Lahore Qalandars.

Although the South African batter may not be available to Lahore Qalandars for the entire tournament, his current form can provide Lahore Qalandars a solid base to reach the playoffs.