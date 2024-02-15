President Alvi Upheld Majority of FTO’s Orders in 2023

President Dr Arif Alvi out rightly rejected most of the representations filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in favor of the taxpayers during 2023.

The new annual report of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) issued on Thursday revealed that any person aggrieved by the findings/recommendations issued by the FTO, make a representation to the President of Pakistan.

During the year 2023, a total of 8,128 complaints were decided by the FTO out of which only in 336 cases, representations were filed before the President. The President decided 379 (including carry forward cases from year 2022) representations out of which 326 (86.01 percent) were decided in favor of FTO.