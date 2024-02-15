President Alvi Upheld Majority of FTO’s Orders in 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 10:34 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

President Dr Arif Alvi out rightly rejected most of the representations filed by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) against the orders of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) in favor of the taxpayers during 2023.

The new annual report of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) issued on Thursday revealed that any person aggrieved by the findings/recommendations issued by the FTO, make a representation to the President of Pakistan.

During the year 2023, a total of 8,128 complaints were decided by the FTO out of which only in 336 cases, representations were filed before the President. The President decided 379 (including carry forward cases from year 2022) representations out of which 326 (86.01 percent) were decided in favor of FTO.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nazish Jahangir Sizzles in Black, Setting Valentine’s Day Hearts Aflame
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>