Dewan Farooque Motors Commences Local Assembly of KIA Shehzore

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 5:00 pm

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (PSX: DFML) has announced the commencement of local assembly of KIA commercial vehicles in Pakistan, the car assembler informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The management of Dewan Farooque Motors Limited is pleased to announce the start of local assembly operations of special purpose KIA Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan with its product KIA SHEHZORE very soon in 2024,” the filing stated.

“We look forward to continue serving the people of Pakistan with high-quality products and after-sales services through our strong nationwide dealership network,” it added.

In November 2022, DFML announced that it has entered into a Technology License Agreement (TLA) with KIA Corporation (Commercial), Republic of Korea, for the production/assembly of special purpose commercial vehicles.

The principal activity of the Company is assembling, progressive manufacturing, and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.

