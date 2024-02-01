News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

KIA Becomes The First to Increase Car Prices in Pakistan for 2024

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 1, 2024 | 1:55 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has become the first car manufacturer in the country to announce a major price increase in 2024.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, LMC informed customers about an increase in prices of two Kia models effective from 1st February. However, the company didn’t mention any reason behind its decision.

The base Kia Picanto MT now costs Rs. 3,600,000 up from Rs 3,350,000 following an increase of Rs. 250,000.

Similarly, the price of Kia Sportage Alpha has also experienced a price hike of Rs. 250,000. Following the price increase, it now costs Rs. 7,550,000 instead of Rs. 7,300,000.

“All new customer orders booked in LMC system effective 1st February 2024 will be delivered at revised Ex-Factory Price,” the notification added.

It is pertinent to mention that LMC decided against increasing the prices of KIA models, including Picanto AT, Stonic EX+, Sportage FWD, AWD, Sorento, and Carnival.

The price hike has been announced when customers struggle to purchase new vehicles. The lack of interest from consumers has compelled major auto manufacturers to announce offers to entice buyers, with Kia recently announcing a limited-time cash-back offer on all variants of Sportage until February 29, 2024.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Barcelona Become PML-N ‘Supporters’ With Viral Tweet
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>