Pakistan Super League Suffers Another Mega Blow

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga seems unlikely to participate in the Pakistan Super League 9 as he is yet to receive his NOC from the cricket board.

Hasaranga was supposed to play first 5 matches.

Scheduling of AFG v SL series meant he would miss first 2 matches & his availability curtailed to 3 matches.

But even that is looking unlikely now as we continue to wait on his NOC. We signed Akeal Hosein for that very reason 😊 https://t.co/1IxvlibV6w — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) February 16, 2024

Quetta Gladiators official tweeted that Hasaranga was supposed to play the first five matches of the PSL, but the scheduling of the Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka series meant that he would miss the first two matches.

The remaining three matches, where Hasaranga can participate, are subject to the award of a NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket. QG are still waiting for the approval.

Quetta’s top official was satisfied with the signing of Akeal Hossain, who plays a similar role to Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasaranga is SL’s T20I captain and plays an integral part in various franchise leagues. Bowling right-arm leg-spin, he can provide the impetus from lower down the order while batting in the death overs.

Wanindu has played franchise cricket for the IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as other countries’ leagues.

Hailing from Galle, he has represented Sri Lanka in all three formats, making his white-ball debut in 2017.

With Akeal Hossain in QG’s arsenal, one shouldn’t expect them to make a new signing in place of Wanindu.