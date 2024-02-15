Every PSL 9 Kit Ranked From Worst to Best

Pakistan Super League season-9 is fast approaching, with each franchise updating its supporters on a consistent basis.

Talking about recent updates, each franchise (barring Lahore Qalandars) introduced new kits for the upcoming season. Ranking them from bottom to best:

6. Lahore Qalandars

LQ is placed at the bottom due to the fact that they haven’t released a new kit as of yet. With two days to go, it seems unprofessional for the franchise to not unveil a new kit.

Two-time winners (previous 2 seasons) have their eyes set on becoming the first team to win PSL three times in a row, but it is very confusing to see why they haven’t released a new kit.

5. Karachi Kings

With a change in captaincy, one expects a change in kit as well. Karachi Kings brought minimal changes to their match-day shirt, which is why they have been placed in the second-worst place.

KK recorded an abysmal performance in PSL-8, with the only saving face being their ex-captain, Imad Wasim.

With Wasim gone, they have brought in a new captain and team management. But will it bear fruit?

4. Multan Sultans

Known for their data-intensive squads, MS was one of the winners in PSL-9 drafts. Although they used Pakistan football team player, Otis Khan, and women cricketer, Fatima Sana, to unveil their PSL-9 shirt, their shirt doesn’t exude any uniqueness.

The shirt seems basic, without any X-factor involved. MS wasn’t innovative in making the shirt, but their draft picks were hailed by many. They have a chance to register their second PSL title this time around.

3. Quetta Gladiators

New season 9⃣

Fresh threads 🧵 Unveiling the armour of Gladiators, stitched with passion, woven with pride ⚔️👕

New season 9⃣

Fresh threads 🧵 Unveiling the armour of Gladiators, stitched with passion, woven with pride ⚔️👕

The new kit symbolizes strength, unity and the spirit of Champions🔥⚡️

A few days prior to the start of the PSL-9, QG announced that they have handed the captaincy role to South African batter, Rilee Rossouw.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain from PSL-1, was removed and will play the season as a wicket-keeper batter.

QG’s kit is a breath of fresh air, as they have brought some unique changes to the purple and gold.

Often compared to IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, QG would want to perform way better than the previous season.

QG have the services of an Aussie head coach (& World Cup winner), Shane Watson.

2. Islamabad United

Two times PSL winners, Islamabad United, don one of the most unique colors in franchise cricket. They are complemented by their main sponsor, foodpanda, as the color seems similar.

Hailed by many as the winner of the PSL-9 draft, Islamabad have strengthened their camp seven-fold compared to PSL-8.

They have retained the services of Rehan-ul-Haq, a statistics wizard, who was shortly employed by the national cricket team.

Ex-New Zealand head coach, Mike Hesson, has further consolidated United’s power-packed squad.

1. Peshawar Zalmi

𝐓h𝐞 𝐖a𝐢t I𝐬 𝐎v𝐞r 🚨 Unveiling The Most Awaited Official Home Jersey of Peshawar Zalmi for #HBLPSL9 ⚡️ The #KhyberEdition 💛 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐲; 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 💛

Coming in at number #1, Zalmi’s kit is very contemporary. The all-yellow attire is a new fashion statement in the T20 cricket world.

Peshawar paid tribute to their culture and heritage, which makes it more interesting.

It was a tough encounter between Islamabad and Peshawar in terms of their kits, but it looks like Zalmi is a step ahead.

We have seen in the past that team kits seem different on social media and TV screens. Will it happen during PSL-9 as well?

PSL-9 kicks off on February 17, check all of the latest updates HERE!