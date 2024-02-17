Citizen Gets Rs. 2.35 Crore Electricity Bill for Using 46 Units

The Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has stirred controversy by sending a citizen a whopping bill of Rs. 23.5 million for just 46 units of electricity.

The meter reading picture printed on the bill revealed a consumption of only 46 units of electricity for January.

Last year, an investigation by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) discovered that power distribution companies (Discos) had exploited consumers under various pretexts.

The inquiry exposed widespread exploitation of consumers during July and August 2023. The Multan Electric Power Supply Company fleeced 5.7 million customers, followed by Gujranwala Electric Power Supply Company with 1.2 million, Faisalabad Electric Power Supply Company with 800,000, Lahore Electric Power Supply Company with 700,000, and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company with 500,000 affected consumers.

Similarly, the Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company, Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company, and Quetta Electric Power Supply Company also took advantage of the situation to exploit ordinary citizens.