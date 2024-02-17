Uniworth and Islamabad United Collaborate for an Unforgettable PSL 9 Experience

Uniworth, a leading name in men’s apparel, announces collaboration with Islamabad United, one of Pakistan’s premier cricket franchises, as their official wardrobe sponsor for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

On February 15, 2024, an MOU was signed between Uniworth and Islamabad United at Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel, Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Harris, Marketing Head of Islamabad United, Mr. Salman Ali Agha, Pakistani International Cricketer, and Mr. Najeeb Ullah, Country Manager of Uniworth.

Established in 1971, Uniworth has proudly shaped Pakistan’s fashion landscape for men for over five decades. As the country’s oldest and premier menswear brand, Uniworth stands tall for being the go-to choice for men who prefer luxury and sophistication.

With a mantra of ‘Wardrobe to Create Impressions,’ Uniworth’s versatile range effortlessly caters to every occasion, from high-profile meetings to intimate dinner parties, from the polo fields to everyday routines, ensuring that the clientele is always dressed to impress.

Under the umbrella of Uniworth, a nationwide network of retail outlets, known as ‘Shirt and Tie Shop,’ offers a convenient one-stop destination for men’s complete apparel needs. Each store is designed to provide a comprehensive collection of formal wear, smart casuals, and traditional attire, alongside a variety of accessories including ties, wallets, belts, cufflinks, and more.

In the PSL 2024, Uniworth will provide Islamabad United players and PSL Umpires with a wardrobe designed to enhance their confidence and style as well as showcase and sell Islamabad United’s official merchandise in its retail stores and online.

This collaboration promises to keep up the game even off the pitch.

At the MoU signing ceremony, Najeeb Ullah, Country Manager of Uniworth, expressed his enthusiasm and said: “Through this collaboration with Islamabad United, Uniworth is investing in the future superstars of Pakistani cricket. Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a celebration of shared values and a testament to our dedication to a prosperous Pakistan.”

As Uniworth and Islamabad United join forces, fans can expect to see a new era of style supremacy on a national stage.