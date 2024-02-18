Pakistani Fashion Tech StartUp ‘ZERO’ Making Waves with Names like Shaheen Afridi & Gen-Z Influencers. But How?

Remember dial-up internet and bulky brick phones? Pakistan’s tech scene used to be synonymous with “slow and steady.” But Not anymore, Zero Lifestyle – a brand shattering records and electrifying the nation with its innovative approach to fashion tech in Pakistan.

Led by the visionary Daniyal Naeem, they didn’t just follow trends; they built them. After 2 years of meticulous research, they launched smartwatches in Pakistan, making cutting-edge tech accessible to all.

Zero Lifestyle’s launch wasn’t just an event, it was an industry-shaking spectacle. Celebs and influencers, led by brand ambassador Shaheen Afridi, flocked to the “Oscars of tech,” buzzing about the brand’s potential.

And it wasn’t just about big names; diversity was key. Over 50 leading influencers joined the party, from YouTube sensations like Irfan Junejo and Junaid Akram to rising stars like Daniyal Zafar and Bilal Munir. Even established names like Hamza Sohail and Samar Jafry were there, each adding their unique flavor to the mix.

From the sleek, flat-edged Bolt to the rugged Ninja, each watch embodies tech-meets-trend. They even pioneered Pakistan’s first stainless steel smartwatch, the Revoltt, and the trendy Nova with its Milanese strap. No wonder these beauties sell out faster than you can say “fashion-forward”!

But Zero Lifestyle isn’t just about looks. With over 100,000 fans and media coverage from Dawn, Mangobaaz, and Propaganda, they’re proving their staying power.

And this is just the beginning! Zero Lifestyle aims to elevate your entire lifestyle with a focus on innovation and style. Their strategic partnerships with Careem and Tapmad further solidify their position as major players in the game.

So, if you’re Gen Z and crave a tech upgrade with a dash of swagger, keep your eyes peeled for Zero Lifestyle. Their sold-out launches and impressive collaborations are just the first chapter in their legendary journey. Stay tuned for what’s next – it’s guaranteed to be epic!