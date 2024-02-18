PSL 9 Points Table as Multan Sultans Thrash Karachi Kings at Home

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Multan Sultans pulled off an immaculate win against the Karachi Kings by 55 runs, defeating them in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Multan did struggle on early in the first innings but then a 121-run partnership between Dawid Malan and Reeza Hendricks steadied the ship for them, as they asserted their authority in the first innings and posted 185-2. Reeza Hendricks played a blistering knock and a solid half-century by Dawid Malan helped the Sultans post a formidable total against Karachi.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, got off to a terrible start with David Willey knocking out the top order with the new ball, with his controlled swing and seam. Shan Masood and Shoaib Malik showed some resistance and notched up a 52-run partnership. But Multan Sultans made an impressive comeback with the ball as they took wickets at regular intervals, thanks to Abbas Afridi’s brilliant spell in middle overs. Karachi couldn’t get close to the target and managed only 130/8 as they lost their first match of the tournament.

Multan won the match by 55 runs as they bagged their first victory in the PSL Season 9.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 1 1 0 0 2 2.75 2. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.159 3. Quetta Gladiators 1 1 0 0 2 0.800 4. Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 -0.800 5. Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 0 0 -1.159 6. Karachi Kings 1 0 1 0 0 -2.75

