PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Defeat Their Arch Rivals in The First Game

Quetta Gladiators pulled off an impressive win against their arch rivals as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

Quetta got off to a flying start as they asserted their authority in the first innings and posted a total of 206-5. A scintillating knock by Jason Roy and a sensational half-century by Saud Shakeel helped the gladiators post a humungous target against Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, got off to a fine start with Saim Ayub and Babar Azam putting up a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket. But Quetta made an impressive comeback with the ball as they took wickets at regular intervals. Peshawar couldn’t get close to the target and managed 190/6 as they lost their first match of the tournament.

Quetta won the match by 16 runs as they bagged their first victory in the PSL Season 9.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 2 1.159 2. Quetta Gladiators 1 1 0 0 2 0.800 3. Peshawar Zalmi 1 0 1 0 0 -0.800 4. Lahore Qalandars 1 0 1 0 0 -1.159 5. Karachi Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Multan Sultans 0 0 0 0 0 0

