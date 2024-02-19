Emergency Imposed in Rawalpindi After Heavy Rainfall

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been hit by heavy rainfall, prompting emergency measures by WASA Rawalpindi.

The Managing Director of WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, announced the imposition of a rain emergency due to the persistent downpours affecting the city.

According to Ashraf, leaves of officials have been canceled, and heavy machinery has been deployed to vulnerable areas. He also mentioned that drainage operations are currently underway with field staff actively involved.

The heavy rainfall has intensified cold conditions in Rawalpindi. Areas like Saidpur, Golra, Shamsabad, and Chaklala have recorded rainfall ranging from 16 to 22 millimeters.

Monitoring of drainage systems and low-lying areas is ongoing, with the managing director personally overseeing drainage operations in the field.

According to meteorological authorities, the rainfall is expected to continue for another one to two days, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures, intensifying the cold spell in the region.

