Babar Azam Makes PSL History

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam achieved another milestone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday as he surpassed 3,000 PSL runs, becoming the first batter to do so.

The former Pakistan skipper also scored his 29th half-century in a thrilling run-chase where he scored 68 runs off 42 balls which also included 4 sixes and 4 fours.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Muhammad Yousuf as Batting Consultant

Babar has now entered an elite club in PSL history and his achievement is unprecedented and showcases his consistency and hunger for runs.

Barring the 2016 season, the star Pakistani batter has never had an average below 38. He only featured in 2 innings that season.

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to field first against the Quetta Gladiators but their bowling was ill-disciplined and wayward throughout the first innings as Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel toyed with their bowlers all across the park.

The Gladiators set up a massive total of 206-5, where Saud Shakeel and Jason Roy scored 74 and 75 runs respectively. Saud was named the man of the match for his maiden half-century in PSL on his debut.

Apart from Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, Peshawar did not show any fight back and their middle order was bundled out once the two opening batters were dismissed. Thanks to spin wizard Abrar Ahmed’s bowling spell in the middle overs and M. Amir’s immaculate death bowling.

Quetta Gladiators will take on Lahore Qalandars tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium but it seems like rain will disrupt the match.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.