RDA Intensifies Action Against Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has intensified its efforts to combat illegal housing schemes upon the orders of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

The RDA spokesperson revealed that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA issued notices to several individuals, including Malik Tassawar, Zakir, Malik Riyasat, Asim Aziz, Sheikh Maisam, Idress Awan, Master Zaheer, Syed Samar Shah, Ch Aslam Bani, Qazi Naveed, Haji Abrar, Ch. Hameed, Malik Aslam, Malik Ibrar, Khurram Qayum, Ch. Abid, Raja Tahir, Ch. Yasir, Mr. Kosar, Badar, Anjum Kiyani, and Tahir Madni.

The notices are related to the ownership of two illegal housing schemes and 11 unauthorized land subdivisions, which include Ittehad Town in Mouza Harnal on Mandra Chakwal Road Gujar Khan, Aziz Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd in Mouza Jarary on Jorian to Gahi Syedan Road Rawalpindi, Land Subdivision in Mouza Kallar Budhal Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision in Mouza Mankiyala Stupa Road, Land Subdivision Nazimabad in Mouza Louni Kallar Bypass Road Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision in Mouza Louni Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision in Mouza Kallar Budhal Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Land Subdivision in Mouza Bagga Sheikhan, Land Subdivision in Mouza Chak Bhatta, Dhamial and Bishandot, Land Subdivision in Mouza Khabal and Sukhoo, Land Subdivision in Mouza Mera Sangal, and two additional Land Subdivisions in Mouza Khabal and Sukhoo.

He added that the Director General had ordered the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing and to file FIRs against the owners of illegal housing schemes.

Moreover, the sponsors of illegal housing schemes were directed to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved and illegal housing projects. They were urged to contact the RDA to obtain the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) or approval for their schemes in accordance with the law.

Failure to comply would result in strict legal action being taken against violators of the rules, the spokesperson said.

He also urged citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, advising them to verify the status of housing projects on the official RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk.

The spokesperson highlighted that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements. To address this issue, the Planning Wing of RDA requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the FIA to take legal action against the spread of illegal and misleading advertisements promoting these schemes.

RDA has also issued a notice to a marketing company, M/s Reliable Marketing, for an advertising campaign involving nine illegal housing projects. The spokesman further revealed that the MP&TE Directorate of RDA issued a notice to M/s Reliable Marketing, directing them to stop the advertising campaign of nine unapproved and illegal housing schemes.

It includes New Metro City, Al-Muqeet City, Mega City, Al-Imran Homes, Al-Imran Garden, Prism City, Sarwar Shaheed Garden, Khan Village Housing Society, and Faisal Town Phase-II.