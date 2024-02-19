Abdul Razzaq Calls Shoaib Malik Selfish After Irresponsible Batting Against Multan Sultans

One of the best Pakistani all-rounders Abdul Razzaq did not shy away from taking on Shoaib Malik for his futile performance in Karachi King’s opening game against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

He expressed his views on a renowned talk show and said, “A player is someone who plays for a team.” He targeted the former Peshawar Zalmi batter for not taking responsibility for finishing the game and losing his wicket at a crucial stage of the match.

Razzaq who shared the dressing room with Shoaib Malik during his playing days has given controversial comments on various matters in the past and this time he pointed out Malik for his selfish innings.

Karachi Kings decided to bowl first after winning the toss but the decision by skipper Shan Masood completely backfired as the Sultans managed to post a score that was way above par by the standards of the Multan Cricket Stadium, 185-6.

Multan Sultans dismantled their batting line-up as it perished like a puff of smoke and could not resist the spectacular bowling spell by Muhammad Ali and Asif Afridi, who helped Multan convincingly win by a margin of 55 runs.

Pressure on Karachi will mount as they are considered one of the worst-performing teams in the Pakistan Super League. Yesterday, they became the first team in the competition’s history to suffer 50 losses as a franchise.

Karachi Kings will now take on 2017 PSL Champions Peshawar Zalmi on February 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

