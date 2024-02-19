Pak Suzuki Car Sales Rose by 22% in January 2024

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) registered a 22% increase in its sales in January 2024 compared to December 2023. The company sold a total of 4,550 units in January, up from 3,735 units in December.

The increase was driven by strong sales of the Alto and Swift models. Alto was the best-selling Suzuki model in January, with the company selling 2,983 units, an increase of 42% compared to December.

Swift was the second-best-selling model at 552 units during the previous month, an increase of 46% compared to December.

Sales of Wagon R, Cultus, and Bolan declined in January. Wagon R sales fell by 22% to 320 units, Cultus sales fell by 8% to 273 units, while Bolan’s sales decreased by a massive 59% to 135 units in January 2024.