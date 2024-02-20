PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore Qalandars’ Youngster Jahandad Khan Reveals His Role Model After Blistering Knock

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2024 | 11:39 am

“David Miller is my role model,” claimed Lahore Qalandars newest sensation, Jahandad Khan, as he talked to the media post-match after facing Quetta Gladiators in the fourth match of PSL 9.

The southpaw faced multiple questions from the reporters, and he answered them with utmost ease; not displaying the lack of experience while answering the questions.

“Bad performance in 1-2 matches doesn’t mean that we should rest the world-renowned bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. We still have eight matches to go.”

Jahandad’s comments came in the light of the journalists asking whether any of the bowlers should be rested for the upcoming match, as LQ have lost two out of two matches.

The left armer gave motivation to Qalandars supporters: “Don’t be disheartened by our performance, we will make a comeback.”

The loss has left LQ in a not-so-known position if we see the recent history. Lahore won PSL 7 and PSL 8 but their ninth campaign got off to a not-so-similar start.

When asked about the decision to bat first, Jahandad explained: “We batted first due to the trust in our bowling strength (Shaheen, Haris, Zaman & Sikandar Raza) to defend totals.”

