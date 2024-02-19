PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay – Youngsters Shine In PSL 9 [Video]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 19, 2024 | 10:37 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay recorded their names in the history books as they played two of the best knocks of PSL9.

ALSO READ

Jahandad hit three sixes in a single over of Test spinner, Abrar Ahmed, while Nafay was sensational as he took the attack to Lahore’s star-studded bowling unit.

ALSO READ

Nafay hit Lahore Qalandars product, Haris Rauf, for two sixes in a single over. A flick and an upper cut resulted in 12 runs from two shots.

Quetta Gladiators are chasing a target of 188 and look set to chase the target on the back of Nafay’s sensational performance.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>