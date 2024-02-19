Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay – Youngsters Shine In PSL 9 [Video]

Jahandad Khan and Khawaja Nafay recorded their names in the history books as they played two of the best knocks of PSL9.

Jahandad hit three sixes in a single over of Test spinner, Abrar Ahmed, while Nafay was sensational as he took the attack to Lahore’s star-studded bowling unit.

Nafay hit Lahore Qalandars product, Haris Rauf, for two sixes in a single over. A flick and an upper cut resulted in 12 runs from two shots.

MAN, STOP NOW! KHAWAJA NAFAY JUST TOOK HARIS RAUF TO THE CLEANERS 🟣🔥🔥🔥 HE'S NOT EVEN WORRYING ABOUT HIS 147KPH PACE 🤯💥💥 #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/SEZZ0sAOjo — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 19, 2024

Quetta Gladiators are chasing a target of 188 and look set to chase the target on the back of Nafay’s sensational performance.