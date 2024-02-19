PSL 9 – Match 4: Lahore Qalandars’ World-Renowned Bowling Attack Decoded By Local Star

Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the fourth match of the PSL 9 courtesy local superstar, Khawaja Nafay, who hit a 31-ball 60*.

At the start of the day, Lahore won the toss and elected to bat first, although they lost the match when they batted first against Islamabad United on the same ground in the first match of PSL 9.

Left-arm spinner, Akeal Hossain, bowled the initial over, which included a dropped catch from the all-rounder, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Fakhar Zaman got a life on the second ball of the innings, but he couldn’t capitalize on it as he got out on 6.

The in-form opener, Sahibzada Farhan, continued his green patch as he built a 43-ball 62 runs inning. Newcomer, Jahandad Khan, mesmerized everyone with his power-hitting skills.

Jahandad mustered an innings of 45 runs from 17 balls, including hitting three 6’s to Abrar Ahmed in the 16th over.

Quetta Gladiators’ left-arm orthodox, Akeal Hossain, remained the pick of the bowlers. His figures of 4-0-17-2, including 11 dots, helped QG restrict Qalandars to under 200.

Quetta Gladiators began their innings with Fakhar Zaman dropping English opener, Jason Roy, on a duck at the mid-wicket region. Roy got a third life when he was dropped again, this time by Zaman Khan in the short third-man region.

Roy’s innings still remained short-lived as he was bowled by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza for 24.

The find of the match, Khawaja Nafay, hit 60* which cemented Quetta’s second win of the season. Nafay, who played Bangladesh Premier League before he could play PSL, amazed the QG supporters through his unbeaten knock while coming at one-down.

QG’s hero was well assisted by middle-order cum opener, Saud Shakeel, who skyrocketed the run rate during the powerplay. He hit a 23-ball 40 (7×4 1×6) which helped QG maintain a run-rate of 10 during the first 6 overs.

Khawaja Nafay was adjudged Player of the Match.

