PSL 9 Match Interrupted Due to Unexpected Flood Light Failure

Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad was suddenly interrupted out of nowhere due to a floodlight failure in the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both the teams were playing in their second match of the season after registering a victory in the opening match of the campaign but the match was interrupted due to infrastructural discrepancies.

The floodlights faltered in the first innings, which the match was untimely interrupted due to a technical discrepancy in the 14.1 over when Islamabad United was struggling against the Multan bowling line up.

One of the light towers completed stopped working and the match was effected because of the floodlights issue.

Sultans were in the momentum at that time and they were dominating Islamabad’s batting lineup but the disruption during the match totally hindered the flow of the match.

Earlier Multan Sultans and elected to field first on a wicket which demonstrated swing and seam in the early over as David Willey dismissed the in form Alex Hales with his brilliant line and length.

Jordan Cox and Agha Salman provided some counter attack in the innings but the Multan Sultans kept taking wicket crucial wickets in intervals.

The Multan Sultans cricket stadium was first opened in 2001 and has a capacity of 35,000 spectators in total.

