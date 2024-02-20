Rizwan and Usama Mir Showcase Their Football Skills To Save The Boundary [Video]

Multan Sultans skipper Muhammad Rizwan and Leg-spinner Usama Mir showcased their footballing skills in the first innings against Islamabad United in the 5th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

The wicketkeeper batter made a tackle to save the boundary and then Usama Mir used his footwork to save 2 runs following Jordan Cox’s shot in the 11th over of Sultans bowler Olly Stone.

Check out the amazing footwork:

Multan Sultans elected to bowl first after winning the toss and used their balanced bowling line-up to utilize their home conditions.

Both the teams made only one change in their playing XI, Multan brought in Olly Stone in place of Dahani and Islamabad United inducted Jordan Cox in place of Haider Ali.

The 2021 PSL champions will play their next match against Lahore Qalandars at the Multan Cricket Stadium tomorrow at 7 pm.