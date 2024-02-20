Multan Sultans Coach Believes Squad is ‘Good Enough’ to Lift PSL Trophy

Coach of Multan Sultans Abdul Rehman expressed his views on the balanced approach of the Sultans squad and how the team believes in matchups and data science which can help them win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the second time since 2021.

The role of a general manager in franchise cricket is extremely important and this time they have made major changes in that role as former team manager Haider Azhar was replaced by Hijab Zahid.

Multan Sultans have seen great success in the last three years where they managed to win one title and appeared in three back-to-back finals.

The coach of the Sultans franchise said that this time his batting has a lot of depth and they can also bat deep if a crisis arises with the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Johnson Charles in their ranks.

He also believed that Sultan’s bowling unit is also formidable with Chris Jordan still to join the squad in the coming weeks while their spin bowling department has strengthened with the addition of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Regarding the weather conditions during the PSL, the coach said, “These days it’s cold and you can see seam and swing and such conditions suit our batting line-up.”

In response to how much the local players are motivated to prove themselves for the World Cup, coach Abdul Rehman stated, “Players are motivated to get a place in Pakistan’s squad for the World Cup.”

Head Coach Abdul Rehman emphasized the role of Muhammad Rizwan and foreign players and said that the Multan skipper will have to lead from the front while the foreign players will have to support him at every step along the way.

