Daren Sammy Reveals Details About Shamar Joseph’s Availability for Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach, Daren Sammy has revealed the details behind the absence of fast bowling sensation, Shamar Joseph, from Peshawar Zalmi’s squad.

Sammy explained that the fast bowler sustained a toe injury while representing WI in Australia, which has led to the delay in coming to Pakistan to participate in the PSL 9.

“Shamar Joseph is still recovering from his toe injury,” explained Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach, Darren Sammy, as the spectators wait for the West Indian superstar to land in PSL.

The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain agreed on the batting failure from PZ during the match: “We have to be more responsible as a batting group.”

“175-180 was par,” explained Sammy while describing the conditions and dimensions of the playing area.

The head coach believes that the batting line-up was more at fault, compared to the bowling. According to his analysis, PZ was short by 20-25 runs.

Giving confidence to his soldiers, Sammy said: “It’s not how we start, it’s how we’ll finish.”

He said this in the context of losing the initial two matches of PSL 9 but remained confident that his side will make a comeback and qualify for the playoffs.

Sammy is a player-turned-coach as he used to represent PZ as a player, winning PSL 2; he’s transitioned into a coach.