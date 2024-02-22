PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Unveil Mascot ‘Red Hot Sheru’

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 22, 2024 | 11:46 am

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United, have unveiled their mascot “Sheru” who’ll be supporting the team during the PSL 9.

Having won and lost one match each, United decided to reveal the mascot in between the PSL season. Having a mascot is crucial to build a unique image in front of the supporters.

Earlier, United released their home and away kits which used contemporary designs compared to the other franchises.

World-renowned multi-national companies such as foodpanda, Tim Hortons and TCL will sponsor Islamabad United’s upcoming season nine of PSL. United have been able to attract these companies on the back of being two-time PSL champions.

Islamabad won the debut PSL season back in 2016. They were captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also a successful national team leader.

Islamabad United have national-level brands such as Tetra Pak and Fast Cables attached to the cricketing franchise. It is expected that the cricketers representing the United franchise in the ninth season will promote and market the companies who are sponsoring the capital city’s team.

