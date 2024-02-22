Islamabad United Unveil Mascot ‘Red Hot Sheru’

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United, have unveiled their mascot “Sheru” who’ll be supporting the team during the PSL 9.

He’s here, he’s fierce, and he’s ready to lead the charge! 🦁 Meet @redhotsheru our Official Mascot! Get ready to roar louder than ever with him by our side! 🙌#UnitedWeRoar #UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL9 #LaalHaiYeAagHai pic.twitter.com/kCZvN4Vt9B — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 21, 2024

Having won and lost one match each, United decided to reveal the mascot in between the PSL season. Having a mascot is crucial to build a unique image in front of the supporters.

Earlier, United released their home and away kits which used contemporary designs compared to the other franchises.

World-renowned multi-national companies such as foodpanda, Tim Hortons and TCL will sponsor Islamabad United’s upcoming season nine of PSL. United have been able to attract these companies on the back of being two-time PSL champions.

Islamabad won the debut PSL season back in 2016. They were captained by Misbah-ul-Haq, who was also a successful national team leader.

Islamabad United have national-level brands such as Tetra Pak and Fast Cables attached to the cricketing franchise. It is expected that the cricketers representing the United franchise in the ninth season will promote and market the companies who are sponsoring the capital city’s team.

