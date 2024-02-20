Watch Jordan Cox Take a Stunning Catch in PSL 9 Match 5 [Video]

Jordan Cox’s heroic effort in the second innings against Multan Sultans helped Islamabad United get the third wicket of the match, as Imad dismissed Yasir Khan at a crucial stage of the innings.

Multan Sultans and Islamabad are facing each other in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League edition and the English batter, took the ball while running and threw it under the rope so that his teammate Alex Hales could grab the catch in the 14th over of the match.

It was a stellar effort in the field by Cox on a day when players like Khushdil Shah and Imad Wasim dropped dolly catches in both innings and helped batters get a second life.

The match turned its tide and throughout the game we saw a tug of war between the two sides, a win for both sides will be crucial here as both teams will go top of the table with 2 wins in a row.

Multan will play Lahore Qalandars tomorrow in the evening in their home ground and Islamabad United will play Quetta at the Gaddafi stadium.

