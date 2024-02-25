How To Watch Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will lock horns with the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL season at their home ground. Both sides have had a great start to the season so far with Quetta remaining flawless and unbeaten while Multan achieving 3 wins out of 4 in their home conditions.

Quetta Gladiators played all of the first 3 matches in Lahore and travelled to Multan for this encounter where they will only play one match. The Purple Force have their eyes on the top spot and will aim for a 4th consecutive win against the Sultans.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans suffered a closely fought defeat at home against Peshawar Zalmi and will try to bounce back from an early hiccup which was necessary to give them a wake up call. A great top of the table clash awaits us.

The Gladiators would want to move to the top of the PSL Table after winning the match.

