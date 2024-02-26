SNGPL Reopens Gas Connections in Private Housing Societies

Sui Northen Gas Pipeline Limited has approved the resumption of RLNG-based domestic gas connections in over 100 private housing societies.

According to the memorandum issued by SNGPL with the subject Provision of Gas Connections on RLNG Basis in Privately Developed Housing Schemes, the company has approved the resumption of RLNG-based domestic gas connections in private housing societies.

“In view of the above, it is advised to resume individual RLNG-based gas connections (against IT-generated pending lists) in private housing societies where the network has been laid commissioned on RLNG after recovery of 100 percent Cost from the developer,” stated a letter.

This policy will also be applicable on new phases/ extension blocks of exiting housing societies commissioned on an RLNG basis per OGRA policy vide letter No. OGRA-9 (473) 2018 dated 05.09.2019 RLNG connections can only be provided to such housing societies/phases/blocks that have not already been provided system gas.

In order to clarify the policy, the relevant part of the OGRA letter is reproduced as follows:

“The Sui Companies shall refrain from providing RLNG-based domestic connections in the existing housing colonies and localities where domestic consumers are already being supplied natural gas at the indigenous gas tariff.”

“Please also note that the moratorium on system gas domestic connections is still in the field. Therefore, no system gas connection should be processed in publically developed areas, private housing societies commissioned on system gas and their leftover areas,” the letter added.