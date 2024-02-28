Caretaker Govt Bans Purchase of Vehicles, Machinery and New Vacancies Under PSDP

The caretaker government has banned the purchase of vehicles, machinery, and equipment to curb expenditure and streamline budget allocation, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

A circular outlining these measures has been issued, with directives extending to all Ministries and Divisions. The President’s Secretary, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Senate Secretariat Secretary, and others have been informed of these directives.

ALSO READ China Agrees to Roll Over $2 Billion Loan to Pakistan

According to the circular, the government has prohibited the purchase of machinery and equipment from the current FY budget, with exceptions made only for medical purposes.

Specific vehicles like solid waste vehicles, tractors, fire-fighting vehicles, and motorcycles have been exempted from the ban, allowing for their procurement.

Furthermore, the circular emphasizes a complete embargo on the purchase of vehicles within government institutions.

Elsewhere, there is now a complete ban on creating new posts under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2023-24. While a little too late, authorities aim to expand the tax net, rationalize subsidies, and promote economic growth with these measures.