Ignite Launches Venture Capital Mechanism Through Pakistan Startup Fund

Ignite, through the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF), has rolled out a streamlined mechanism for Venture Capitalists (VCs) to invest in Pakistani startups, fostering a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Interested VCs can now easily register as PSF partners or members via the designated portal. Following registration, PSF conducts rigorous due diligence and whitelists VCs, ensuring credibility and transparency in the process.

Once whitelisted, VCs can apply to PSF for grants against their investments in Pakistani startups. The grant approval mechanism involves a thorough evaluation by both the VC and PSF’s Investment Committee, ensuring viability and maximizing the impact of the investment.

PSF disburses funds proportionately to the VC’s investment tranche, offering 10-30 percent of the total investment made in a funding round as equity-free capital or a grant, thereby providing crucial support to startups at critical stages of growth.

Importantly, while PSF serves as an investment partner, it refrains from claiming equity, royalties, or governance roles in the startups, mitigating concerns regarding government interference and allowing VCs to maintain autonomy in their investment decisions.

This initiative not only facilitates access to capital for startups but also fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving innovation and economic growth in Pakistan’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

According to Ignite, the Pakistan Startup Fund is a government-backed initiative aimed at supporting and promoting the growth of startups in Pakistan through encouraging investments in Pakistan by top-notch global as well as local VC funds. The Pakistan Startup Fund is designed to be a well-structured and comprehensive initiative aimed at fostering startup growth and innovation within the country.

At its core, the Pakistan Startup Fund is a strategic partner in the success of startups. By contributing towards fulfilling the financial requirements of these ventures, the fund facilitates their growth and development. This support serves as the final piece of the puzzle (last cheque) in the initial round of funding, bestowed after venture capitalists have conducted their due diligence.

ALSO READ World Bank Considers $72 Million Additional Financing for Sindh Barrages Project

The grant from the Pakistan Startup Fund will only be disbursed to the eligible startup as the ‘last cheque’ in the ongoing funding round. This means that the startup must secure the full investment from the investor or VC before receiving the fund’s grant. The grant is positioned as the final piece of the financial puzzle, providing startups with additional support after they have secured funding from the private sector.