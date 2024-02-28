PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohmmad Amir Thanks CM Maryam For Addressing Harassment Case of PSL Players’ Families

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 4:04 pm

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir felt grateful towards the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as she assisted in sorting out the issue faced by the bowler’s family in a PSL match.

According to Amir’s X-post, MNS took out time to call him and discuss the issue at hand. The misunderstanding was cleared by the Deputy Commissioner, Multan, himself.

Amir extended his best wishes to MNS as she embarks on her debut journey as CM Punjab.

The left-arm fast bowler had earlier called for action against the Deputy Commissioner, Multan, over the misconduct he displayed by wrongly using his privileges of power to oust the family of the cricketer from the VIP box after the Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, season 9.

Amir, Moin Khan, and Umar Amin’s families were forcibly removed from the VIP box at Multan Cricket Stadium, and it has been reported that the Multan DC had allegedly ordered the removal of the families from the sitting box.

Following the incident the cricketer lashed out at X, “Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action.”

