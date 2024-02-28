Usama Mir Credits His Mother for Sensational Performance Against Lahore

Usama Mir picked up his first-ever fifer in PSL history against the Lahore Qalandars and became the first-ever leg-spinner in the competition to bag 6 wickets in one match.

The Multan Sultans match winner thanked his mother for her prayers which inspired him to deliver a stellar performance. He expressed gratitude that she was present in the stadium when he achieved the historic feat.

ALSO READ Updated PSL 9 Points Table As Multan Sultans Crush Lahore Qalandars

While talking in a post-match press conference, Usama said, “My mother told me today that it is my wish that you bow down before the Almighty after taking a fifer, I want you to give your best performance.”

“I don’t know how much she is praying for me but it seems like her prayers are being heard, today I actually performed and bowed before the Almighty,” he said with jubilation.

"My mother came to watch me live for the first time today. She wished to see me doing the sajda" – Usama Mir#HBLPSL9 | #LQvMS pic.twitter.com/PF3Z5ucc3N — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) February 27, 2024

The leg-spinner finished with a spell of 6-40 in his 4 overs quota and completely dismantled the middle order of Lahore Qalandars with his line and length and supreme pace variations.

ALSO READ Namibia’s Batter Makes Fastest Ever Hundred in T20I Cricket

The 28-year-old became the 14th bowler in Pakistan Super League history to bag a fifer and the 12th Pakistani player after Peshawar Zalmi’s Arif Yaqoob to achieve the feat.

Multan Sultans have now registered 5 wins in their first six matches and they are well poised to achieve the top spot in PSL season 9 while Lahore lost their sixth game in a row and are now out of the race for qualifying for the top four play-off places.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here.