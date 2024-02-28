PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Usama Mir Credits His Mother for Sensational Performance Against Lahore

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 1:58 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Usama Mir picked up his first-ever fifer in PSL history against the Lahore Qalandars and became the first-ever leg-spinner in the competition to bag 6 wickets in one match.

The Multan Sultans match winner thanked his mother for her prayers which inspired him to deliver a stellar performance. He expressed gratitude that she was present in the stadium when he achieved the historic feat.

ALSO READ

While talking in a post-match press conference, Usama said, “My mother told me today that it is my wish that you bow down before the Almighty after taking a fifer, I want you to give your best performance.”

“I don’t know how much she is praying for me but it seems like her prayers are being heard, today I actually performed and bowed before the Almighty,” he said with jubilation.

The leg-spinner finished with a spell of 6-40 in his 4 overs quota and completely dismantled the middle order of Lahore Qalandars with his line and length and supreme pace variations.

ALSO READ

The 28-year-old became the 14th bowler in Pakistan Super League history to bag a fifer and the 12th Pakistani player after Peshawar Zalmi’s Arif Yaqoob to achieve the feat.

Multan Sultans have now registered 5 wins in their first six matches and they are well poised to achieve the top spot in PSL season 9 while Lahore lost their sixth game in a row and are now out of the race for qualifying for the top four play-off places.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>