Updated PSL 9 Points Table As Multan Sultans Crush Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.
Multan Sultans scored 214-4 in the allotted 20 overs. UAE international Usman Khan top-scored with 96 (11×4 2×6) while Iftikhar Ahmed assisted in the death overs which propelled MS to the 200+ total.
Shaheen Shah Afridi remained the most impressive Qalandars bowler. His figures read 4-0-39-2 while the other bowlers were negative on the economy side.
Lahore Qalandars got all-out on 154 in 17 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 31 runs (6×4 0x6) while Rassie van der Dussen scored 30 (1×4 1×6) runs.
Usama Mir got six wickets, although conceding 40 runs, which decimated the LQ innings. 20-year-old Faisal Akram bowled an exciting spell where his figures read 4-0-25-2.
MS third-spinner Khushdil Shah bowled an impressive spell as well, his figures read 4-0-31-1.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1.154
|2. Quetta Gladiators
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.345
|3. Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|-0.285
|4. Karachi Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.420
|5. Islamabad United
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.082
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-0.948
