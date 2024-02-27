Updated PSL 9 Points Table As Multan Sultans Crush Lahore Qalandars

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 60 runs in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Multan Sultans scored 214-4 in the allotted 20 overs. UAE international Usman Khan top-scored with 96 (11×4 2×6) while Iftikhar Ahmed assisted in the death overs which propelled MS to the 200+ total.

Shaheen Shah Afridi remained the most impressive Qalandars bowler. His figures read 4-0-39-2 while the other bowlers were negative on the economy side.

Lahore Qalandars got all-out on 154 in 17 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 31 runs (6×4 0x6) while Rassie van der Dussen scored 30 (1×4 1×6) runs.

Usama Mir got six wickets, although conceding 40 runs, which decimated the LQ innings. 20-year-old Faisal Akram bowled an exciting spell where his figures read 4-0-25-2.

MS third-spinner Khushdil Shah bowled an impressive spell as well, his figures read 4-0-31-1.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 10 1.154 2. Quetta Gladiators 4 3 1 0 6 0.345 3. Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 6 -0.285 4. Karachi Kings 3 2 1 0 4 -0.420 5. Islamabad United 4 1 3 0 2 -0.082 6. Lahore Qalandars 6 0 6 0 0 -0.948

