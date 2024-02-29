Babar Azam Signs Placard For Daughter of National Hero ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Pakistan’s star cricketer Babar Azam signed the placard for national hero ASP Shehrbano’s daughter at the Gaddafi stadium where the Zalmi skipper scored one of the best centuries in his career against Islamabad.

A video resurfaced on X, which displayed Babar Azam’s cute gesture towards Shehrbano’s daughter as he lifted her in his arms affectionately and also signed the placard on the ASP’s request.

The cricketer’s heartwarming moment with Shehrbano’s daughter went viral on social media and has drawn great attention following the heroic act of the ASP officer at the weekend.

ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi rose to National fame on Sunday when she saved a lady from a potential mob lynching in Lahore’s Ichra Bazaar. The illiterate mob allegedly led by religious leaders tried to attack the lady after mistakenly judging the Arabic print on her dress as Quranic verses.

Shehrbano gained praise for her heroic act of saving the lady from an incident that could have been fatal for her.

A day following that incident the Zalmi skipper had his own heroic moment when he scored a masterful innings of 111 not out on 63 balls against the two-time champions Islamabad United, scoring his 11th century in T20 cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi will now face Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in their 6th match of the ongoing PSL 9 season on March 2.

