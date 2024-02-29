Caretakers Increase Price of Petrol Once Again

The caretaker federal government has once again increased the price of petrol, the third increase in less than a month.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs. 4.13 per liter to Rs. 279.75. However, the price of high-speed diesel has been kept unchanged at Rs. 287.33 per liter. The new price will be effective from March 1.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices on Feb 15, the government increased the price of petrol by Rs. 2.71 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel was jacked up by Rs. 8.37 per liter.

The increase on Feb 15 came on the back of a substantial increase in the price of petrol on January 31 when the government raised the price of petrol by Rs. 13.55 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel by Rs. 2.75 per liter.