CM Maryam Requested to Approve Massive Fee for Garbage Collection in Lahore

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officials have proposed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz the implementation of a tariff on households for garbage collection.

The officials have recommended to the CM to impose a monthly tariff of Rs. 250 to Rs. 2,000 for each household in the city, and Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000 for commercial establishments.

ALSO READ Half-Day Announced for Karachi Offices Ahead of Heavy Rainfall

According to the officials, in addition to generating Rs. 12 billion in revenue for the government, the proposed tariff will also alleviate the financial burden of LWMC’s expenditures on the government exchequer.

The officials revealed that the LWMC’s yearly expenses have reached Rs. 20 billion. On the other hand, the company is also facing challenges in addressing the persistent issue of illegal solid waste dumping in the city.

Mini-loader and rickshaw drivers, alongside staff members operating mini-trucks owned by private housing societies, have been identified as the main perpetrators behind illegal waste dumping in the city.