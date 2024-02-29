PTA Raids Franchises Selling Illegal SIMs in Rawalpindi, Wah, Hasan Abdal

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 4:49 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing, successfully conducted three raids targeting franchisees of a mobile phone company and an illegal SIM registration vendor in Hasan Abdal, Wah, and Rawalpindi, respectively.

The sale channels were found to be involved in illegal issuance of SIMs. During the raid, 3550 pre-active SIMs, 3 BVS devices, 748 silicon thumbs, 11 thousand digital fingerprints, and a printer were confiscated.

ALSO READ

Three individuals were apprehended on the premises by the FIA team, and FIRs have been filed against them. Currently, the FIA is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Prior to these raids, PTA had filed a complaint with the FIA based on information related to the illegal issuance of SIMs by these sales channels. The raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Get Ready to Feel the ‘Beat’: Fawad Khan’s OTT Debut Sparks Buzz
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>