From Lahore to Aberdeen – A Tale of Transformation

The UK is home to some of the world’s top universities, offering more than 50,000 undergraduate courses, and a global leader in the quality of research for postgraduate students. Year after year, the UK attracts a multitude of students and researchers worldwide, especially from Pakistan, owing to its reputation as a hub of innovation.

Across various domains like engineering, science, art & design, business & management, law, and finance, the UK stands as a global leader in education.

A story that highlights the transformative impact of a UK education is of Furqan Shakil – a Pakistani graduate with an M.Sc in International Marketing from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

Furqan’s story underscores how such experiences not only shape individual trajectories but also inspire and guide others towards realising their educational aspirations in the UK. After completing his undergraduate degree in Lahore, Pakistan, Furqan felt inspired by his father to pursue a postgraduate qualification.

The global pandemic prompted him to take immediate action, leading him to embark on his postgraduate journey. Careful consideration of various factors guided him to the United Kingdom, and further research led him to the vibrant city of Aberdeen and the esteemed Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Financial stability was crucial for Furqan’s international education. Despite parental support, he aimed for a scholarship due to his excellent academic background. The discovery of the GREAT Scholarship, coupled with careful budgeting, played a pivotal role in realizing his dream. Professional support from RGU’s team and scholarship accessibility significantly eased the financial burden.

During his studies, Furqan gained not just a qualification but practical experience through placements, part-time jobs, and practical modules. Exploring diverse places in the UK was possible due to the scholarship he received, enabling him to spend time studying, traveling, and exploring the beauty and history of the UK.

The transformative impact of Furqan’s UK studies extended beyond the classroom. Securing a part-time job within a month showcased the university’s commitment to student employability. A four-week placement aligned with his course solidified his practical skills and industry exposure. Working part-time in the hospitality industry with a well-known Marriott chain, Furqan was offered a full-time role during his two-year Graduate Visa.

As the first person in his family to study abroad, Furqan is now seen as an inspiration by friends and family to consider the UK as their future study destination. Even after graduating, he receives multiple queries regarding scholarship opportunities and the UK as a study destination, contributing as an individual to attract more aspiring students from Pakistan.

This unique blend of academic rigor and practical exposure is why UK graduates stand out globally, securing high employability and greater career progression compared to their peers educated elsewhere. It positions a UK degree holder distinctively in an increasingly competitive job market.

Moreover, the prospects for international graduates looking to remain in the UK after studies are plentiful. The Graduate Route and availability of a plethora of scholarships to the UK offer viable pathways for students to expand their horizons.