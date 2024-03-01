Haris Rauf Gives Good News About His Comeback

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf, was seen answering a citizen journalist’s question regarding his comeback after suffering an injury during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Rauf said: “People will see me back in action very soon.”

He then thanked the Almighty for the injury being a minor one. “I thank God that it isn’t a major injury and hopefully I’ll recover soon.”

The right-arm speedster added: “I’m focused on my rehabilitation and soon you’ll see me again”.

Haris Rauf got injured during the Lahore Qalandars – Karachi Kings encounter when he landed on his shoulder while taking a catch.

The right-arm fast bowler has faced criticism in the recent past due to his inconsistent performances during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as well as the PSL 9.

Rauf was playing as a tape-ball cricketer less than half a decade back, but his story of becoming a leather-ball specialist is an inspiring one.