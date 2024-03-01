PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Haris Rauf Gives Good News About His Comeback

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 2:54 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf, was seen answering a citizen journalist’s question regarding his comeback after suffering an injury during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

ALSO READ

Rauf said: “People will see me back in action very soon.”

He then thanked the Almighty for the injury being a minor one. “I thank God that it isn’t a major injury and hopefully I’ll recover soon.”

The right-arm speedster added: “I’m focused on my rehabilitation and soon you’ll see me again”.

Haris Rauf got injured during the Lahore Qalandars – Karachi Kings encounter when he landed on his shoulder while taking a catch.

ALSO READ

The right-arm fast bowler has faced criticism in the recent past due to his inconsistent performances during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as well as the PSL 9.

Rauf was playing as a tape-ball cricketer less than half a decade back, but his story of becoming a leather-ball specialist is an inspiring one.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>