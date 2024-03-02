PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Points Table After Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars Share the Spoils

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 2, 2024 | 4:59 pm

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars were expected to face off against each other in Match 17 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

However, the match was called off due to rain and a wet outfield at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium, forcing each side to share the points.

Both the teams will receive 1 point each which means that the Qalandars will receive their first point in PSL Season 9 after losing 6 matches on the trot. They will finally get respite in the 7th match of their abysmal campaign.

Peshawar Zalmi team camp on the other hand, may feel that it was a point dropped from their side as they would be looking to cash in on Lahore’s poor form.

The yellow storm will get a point and now they sit on 3rd place after six matches, with 3 wins, 2 losses and a no result in their PSL campaign so far.

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in their next fixtures on March 4 and March 6 respectively.

Islamabad United are expected to play Quetta Gladiators tonight at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in rain-stricken conditions at 7 pm.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 10 1.154
2.    Quetta Gladiators 5 4 1 0 8 0.313
3.    Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 1 7 -0.285
4.    Islamabad United 5 2 3 0 4 0.108
5.    Karachi Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.460
6.    Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

