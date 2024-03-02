Bismah Maroof Calls For a Women’s League Similar to PSL

Probably the greatest batter in Pakistan women’s team history, Bismah Maroof has called for a women’s league similar to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) so that the female cricketers of the country do not get devoid of opportunities and can get exposure with foreign players at a domestic league as well.

The former skipper expressed her dissent over the fact that not even exhibition matches are taking place in the country during PSL 9, which was not the case last year.

“It is very important for women cricketers to have a league like the PSL. Last year, we had exhibition matches during the PSL and foreign players also participated. It was promised to hold our exhibition matches during the current season of the PSL, but unfortunately, our exhibition matches did not take place.” Bismah remarked.

She stressed upon the valuable experience the women cricketers can get while sharing the dressing room with foreign cricketers in the women’s league.

Last year in March, three exhibition matches were held in Rawalpindi between the Amazons and the Super Women’s team where several foreign players were playing in both teams rubbing shoulders with Pakistan’s top talent.

Indian Premier League (IPL) started its own women’s league last year and this year the competition has entered its second season, similar steps can be taken to propel the Pakistan women’s team in the international stage as well.

The 32-year-old stated that the West Indies series next month will be crucial for the Pakistan women’s team and the squad will try to carry forward the momentum which was gained during the series against New Zealand.

Pakistan achieved a historic win against the New Zealand women’s team by defeating them 2-1 in T20Is at the Hagley Oval in away conditions and also won the super over in the 3rd ODI against the Kiwis in the away series.

Bismah Maroof is the only batter in Pakistan women’s team folklore to score more than 3,000 runs in ODIs and 2,500 runs in T20Is, she leads the all-time charts of most runs and is considered one of the finest batters the country has ever produced in women’s cricket.

