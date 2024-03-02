PCB to Make Important Decisions After Consulting Ex-Cricketers

Mohsin Naqvi was recently assigned the responsibility of becoming the PCB Chairperson for a tenure of three years; after a few days’ leave, he is prepared to manage the affairs of Pakistan’s favorite sport.

Multiple important decisions, such as the appointment of coaches for the senior team, are being mulled over.

According to reports, PCB authorities are considering to establish an advisory committee comprising former cricketers, whose advice will be taken while making crucial decisions.

Naqvi has brought several officials from the Punjab government to the PCB which has caused unease among current officials regarding job security. Efforts are being made to ensure job retention through various manners.

Reportedly, employees will focus on domestic cricket, infrastructure, and security matters. Naqvi is interested in mega projects and is eager to upgrade stadiums so the country can host the next Champions Trophy event.

Hosting of the event, in Pakistan, is 50/50. Looking at history, India might refuse to visit Pakistan, and a hybrid model similar to the Asia Cup might get deployed.