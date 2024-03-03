How to Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

The Kings will face off against the Sultans at the National Bank Arena in the 19th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9.

Multan Sultans sit right at the top of the table with 10 points in hand after 6 matches and they are a point ahead of Quetta Gladiators in the standings with the best run rate in the league.

ALSO READ Joining Islamabad United Was the Best Decision of My Career: Azam Khan

Meanwhile Karachi Kings are struggling at the bottom 2 places of the league table with 4 points but they have a glimmer of hope after Islamabad United lost a point last night due to rain and they can capitalize with a game in hand. If Karachi win they will enter in top 4 places and go 1 points ahead of Islamabad.

ALSO READ Bismah Maroof Calls For a Women’s League Similar to PSL

The 2020 champions of PSL will surely be looking to get back into form after losing 2 back to back matches at home against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. Karachi also lost their key players due to illness and food poisoning and their squad depth was reduced to 13 players in the last match.

Multan Sultans will aim to solidify their place at the top with their 6th win of the season if the manage to get past Shan Masood’s men in Karachi tonight.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.