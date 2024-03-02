Joining Islamabad United Was the Best Decision of His Career: Azam Khan

Pakistan’s power-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan expressed his thoughts on his decision to join Islamabad United in a recent interview with the media stating that a change of PSL franchise evolved his game to another level in T20 cricket.

The Islamabad United pinch hitter has faced a lot of criticism and has been told time and time again by the former cricketers to work on his weight and fitness so that he can match the international standards, however, Azam Khan is thankful to Islamabad United that they use his strengths in the right role instead of focusing on his weight.

ALSO READ Latest Rain Update Ahead of PSL 9 Rawalpindi Leg Matches

The cricketer said that it is up to the selectors whether they want to take him to the World Cup or not adding that right now his focus is only on his performance on the pitch.

“Coming to Islamabad United has changed my life, I don’t focus too much on the distant future; I remain focused on the present, whether I get selected for the Pakistan team or not is up to the selectors. I am focused on my performance.” Azam Khan said.

The player said that he still regrets that he didn’t finish the game against Peshawar Zalmi and explained the fact that for him to make a T20 century he will have to bat up the order, as his batting position doesn’t allow him to score a ton with fewer deliveries left in the match.

He also praised his teammate and pacer Obaid Shah and said that he has a great future ahead and is excellent in terms of skill at a very young age.

While talking about his game plan Azam said that he always tries to unsettle the best bowler of the opposition to overpower their bowling unit.

“I try to attack the best bowler of the opposing team. If I can attack the main bowler, others come under pressure.” Azam Khan remarked.

ALSO READ Kieron Pollard Leaves PSL Midway To Attend The Ambani Wedding

Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in their 6th match of the campaign.

Stay updated with everything related to PSL 2024 here.