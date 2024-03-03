PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Points Table as Multan Sultans Extend Domination Against Karachi Kings

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 3, 2024 | 10:46 pm

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 20 runs to extend their winning streak at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Batting first, Sultans posted 189/3 in the 20 overs; their innings was powered by top-order batter, Usman Khan, century (10×4 5×6) while captain Mohammad Rizwan played a good knock of 58 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani was KK’s most-successful bowler. He finished with figures of 4-0-32-2.

Karachi Kings were stopped at 169/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Their highest scorer was middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, who scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 136.

Cameo innings from Shan Masood, Mohmmad Nawaz and Irfan Khan couldn’t help KK’s sinking ship.

Khushdil Shah impressed the most with his middle-overs bowling; he recorded figures of 3-0-16-1.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was critical as well; he bowled and recorded figures of 4-0-29-2.

Fast bowlers remained high on the economy side, but they got wickets on consistent basis.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans 7 6 1 0 12 1.133
2.    Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 1 9 0.313
3.    Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 1 7 -0.285
4.    Islamabad United 6 2 3 1 5 0.108
5.    Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.551
6.    Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

Faiz Ahmed

