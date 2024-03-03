PSL 9 Points Table as Multan Sultans Extend Domination Against Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 20 runs to extend their winning streak at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Batting first, Sultans posted 189/3 in the 20 overs; their innings was powered by top-order batter, Usman Khan, century (10×4 5×6) while captain Mohammad Rizwan played a good knock of 58 runs.

Blessing Muzarabani was KK’s most-successful bowler. He finished with figures of 4-0-32-2.

Karachi Kings were stopped at 169/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Their highest scorer was middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, who scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 136.

Cameo innings from Shan Masood, Mohmmad Nawaz and Irfan Khan couldn’t help KK’s sinking ship.

Khushdil Shah impressed the most with his middle-overs bowling; he recorded figures of 3-0-16-1.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was critical as well; he bowled and recorded figures of 4-0-29-2.

Fast bowlers remained high on the economy side, but they got wickets on consistent basis.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 7 6 1 0 12 1.133 2. Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 1 9 0.313 3. Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 1 7 -0.285 4. Islamabad United 6 2 3 1 5 0.108 5. Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.551 6. Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

