Lahore Qalandars Owner Calls PCB ‘Pathetic’ Over Haris Rauf Contract Issue

Lahore Qalandars’ owner Sameen Rana criticized PCB for announcing the sudden end of Haris Rauf’s central contract two days prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Sameen called the board’s handling of the issue ‘pathetic,’ as he did not wish to get into whether the decision was correct but its timing disrupted his franchise’s campaign.

ALSO READ PSL 9 Points Table as Multan Sultans Extend Domination Against Karachi Kings

LQ owner told foreign media: “There was no Pakistan series coming up, or any emergency situation that necessitated the announcement two days before the PSL. Whatever the logic was, the timing was really bad. It was a huge blow psychologically for him because his whole life’s main aim is playing for Pakistan.”

LQ skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, earlier told the same media company that the timing of this decision was incorrect.

“Rauf’s our premier bowler, our highest wicket-taker after Shaheen Afridi. To publicly humiliate him and issue a press release announcing the termination of his central contract, I have never seen this happen anywhere,” Rana said. “I would never treat my employees like that.

“The employee at least has the right for you to call, email or message them. None of that happened with Rauf, and it was pathetic. It was really poor management.”

PCB’s decision to terminate Rauf’s contract came two months after he made himself unavailable for Pakistan’s three-match Test series in Australia; chief selector, Wahab Riaz, had publicly criticized the fast bowler for his refusal to go on the tour.