Ramadan Relief Package Will Not Apply to 3 Important Items in Utility Stores

According to a private news channel, citing sources, under the government’s Ramadan relief package, utility stores will not be offering discounted prices for three essential commodities.

The news channel reported that the utility stores have decided against slashing the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee under Rs. 7.5 billion Ramadan relief package.

It added that despite the announcement of the government’s Ramadan relief package, the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee will remain unchanged.

According to the details, a 10-kilogram bag of flour will be priced at Rs 648, sugar for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries will be Rs 109 per kilogram, and ghee will be sold at Rs 365 per kilogram under the Ramadan relief package.

The management of utility stores clarified that the decision not to decrease the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee was made because BISP beneficiaries already receive these items at discounted rates.

It should be noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to commence on March 12. According to weather expert Jawad Memon, the moon for the month of Ramadan will be born on March 10 but it won’t be visible to the naked eye until March 11.

He said that there is a 95% chance that the first fast will be observed on March 12.