Senate Meeting to Consider Banning All Social Media in Pakistan

In a notable development on the political front, a resolution advocating for the prohibition of key social media platforms within the nation has surfaced on the agenda for the upcoming Senate gathering set to convene on March 4.

Spearheaded by Senator Bahramand Tangi of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), this proposed ban targets major platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, the platform formerly known as Twitter (now known as X), and YouTube.

Within the resolution, the senator advocates for the prohibition of mainstream social media platforms, citing concerns over their potential misuse against the nation’s interests. The primary objective is to shield the younger generation from the adverse impacts they may pose.

Despite potential approval, it’s crucial to note that the resolution lacks legal binding. Moreover, it underscores the prevalent misuse of these platforms for propagating fake news on diverse topics, further emphasizing the necessity for such action.

Allegedly, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) rescinded Senator Tangi’s fundamental party membership, purportedly citing breaches of party discipline and his failure to address a show-cause notice. This notice was issued to him concerning his purported silence regarding a resolution advocating for a postponement of the February 8 polls.

Access to social media in Pakistan has already been subpar over the past few weeks with the government banning X in the country after Commissioner Rawalpindi admitted to rigging the general elections. Access to X has been on and off for multiple weeks and the social media platform continues to load slowly even when it’s accessible.