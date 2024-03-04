Schools in Another KP District Closed for This Week Due to Bad Weather

The Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir in a notification has announced the closure of educational institutes in the district.

The decision was taken due to the rain and snowfall across the district. According to the notification, the recent spell of heavy rain and snowfall has led to road blockages, making it difficult for students to ensure their presence on Monday (today).

ALSO READ Ramazan Relief Package Starts At Utility Stores Today

“Keeping in view extreme weather conditions and blockages of roads/paths due to heavy snowfall as well as the request of District Education Officer Dir Upper, all government/private educational institutions shall remain closed till Friday, March 8, 2024, in the best interest of general public,” the notification reads.

Previously, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education department had also announced the closure of all educational institutions in Swat from March 1 to March 9.

Last week, the caretaker government of Balochistan had also decided to keep schools closed for a week across the province due to the destruction caused by heavy rains in different areas.