Usman Khan to Miss Peshawar Zalmi Clash

Pakistan-born Emirati batter Usman Khan will not be available for Multan Sultans match against Peshawar Zalmi on March 5 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as he will travel to the UAE for a personal commitment.

The 28-year-old scored a mesmerizing century last night against the Karachi Kings in the National Bank Arena and registered his 2nd century in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Usman scored 106 runs off 59 balls and carried his bat throughout the innings to help Multan post a total of 189-3, scoring one of the most masterful knocks in PSL with a strike rate of 180.

The cricketer hails from Karachi and made his first-class debut for Karachi Whites in the 2017-18 Quaid e Azam Trophy. He had to leave Pakistan ultimately due to a lack of cricket opportunities and had to settle in the UAE to propel his cricketing career to another level.

Usman’s arduous journey has been inspirational so far and he is keen to represent UAE in the T20Is as the cricketer has been playing in the country for the last four years.

The wicket-keeper batter is a complete package and in the last two matches, he has shown his ability with the gloves behind the stumps as well against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United on March 10 and their star wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan will return for that game at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

